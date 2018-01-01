Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of funding to continue

It wasn't a shock to find out Big Brother Big Sisters of Great Falls and Helena needed to trim some of their budget, but as the year came to a close more budget cuts came down. Potentially leaving not just the program but children high and dry.

Big Brother Big Sisters of Helena and Great Falls is one of the most highly appreciated organizations which help kids build confidence, avoid risky behavior, and create better relationships.



“We provide children, facing adversity a one on one positive role model to help them and guide them through issues the child will be confronted with, with everyday life,” says Colleen Brady.



These pairings or buddies as they call them, cost roughly 1200 dollars a year to monitor and maintain, and even more blows to the budget hit the big brothers and big sisters hard after the special session. So they knew something had to be done.



“Then we lost an additional 45 thousand dollars from the Montana board of crime control. That’s when we had to start making some drastic decisions about what can we do to cut expenses,” says Brady.



They had to cut high school-based programs, cut 3 staffing positions, and had to cut the number of new buddies in the program, creating a larger waiting list than ever before.

They hope the public can help turn this around to help carry on their legacy.



“I'm just concerned now that all the statistics about children and youth, all the good work we have done would be for nothing, and we cannot let that happen,” says Brady

Big Brothers Big Sisters has numerous fundraising events coming up and if you’d like to donate here is the link.

https://amplify.netdonor.net/4882/bbbs-supporter-fundraiser