1/1: Senior Standout - Helena's Kamden Hilborn

Kamden Hilborn made the decisive play of last year's state championship by taking a charge that helped put away Helena's first AA girls basketball title in 20 years.

"I just remember screaming and all my teammates were bumping me and giving me love and stuff so that was pretty cool," said Lady Bengals senior guard Kamden Hilborn.

This season, she's the senior point guard leading the Lady Bengals' title defense alongside the only other returning starter: junior forward and life-long friend Jamie Pickens.

"We've played together since we were little. She's developed so many skills over the years. It's so nice to have a player that I can roll with and play the game with and share my experiences with. She does exactly what the team needs her to," said Jamie.

"I think of myself as a true point guard I'd say. An assist to me is like candy. Getting the ball where it needs to go and having it work out in that way is the best feeling ever. I think Coach P has really shaped me into that player," said Kamden.

"Kamden is a one-of-a-kind player. I really haven't had a leader like her. I've had a lot of great basketball players but she has another level of leadership qualities. She's definitely another coach on the floor," said head coach Eric Peterson.

"Kam" is an all-state-caliber athlete in 3 sports and a 4.0 student at Helena High but remains in the process of selecting a college.

"If we can have a good year and have fun and get better all at the same time that would cap off my senior year pretty great and then if we can win state too that would be pretty awesome," said Kamden.

