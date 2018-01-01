Montana Made: Fueled Supplements

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff. Also Saturda...

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff. Also Saturda...

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff. Also Saturda...

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff. Also Saturda...

SPOKANE, Wash. – Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children that was upheld at his sentencing last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children that was upheld at his sentencing last week.

HELENA, Mont.- Manager of the Zip-Trip Bryce Ackart said convenience stores are at the front lines for helping human trafficking victims and spotting their captors. The "more than convenience, we care" program has only been in place less than six months. Although officials in the company say several stores have reported helping victims. "if we can help out our community, the better its going to be for everyone involved," said Ackert. those who trap victims are a...