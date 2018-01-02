Strangulation charges filed against man in Great Falls

A man in Great Falls is now facing a strangulation charge, after allegedly beating up his girlfriend with his kids in another room.

On January 1st, officers responded to an assault call in the area of Central Avenue and 6th Street North. Upon arrival they spoke with two children who said they tried to wake their dad, Brent Ruiz, up to celebrate the New Year with them. They say he became agitated and started swinging his arms, telling the children to leave him alone.

Ruiz's girlfriend reportedly entered the room to try and get him to spend more time with the children. Ruiz allegedly threw her up against the wall and strangled her. She was also reportedly punched in the head and arms.

Ruiz's girlfriend escaped with the two kids to another home.

Brent Ruiz has a prior Felony conviction for Criminal Possession for Dangerous Drugs. He is being held on $25,000 bond.