Woman reportedly stabbed man in face for "hiding the booze"

One woman is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing a man with a knife multiple times.

Jeremiah Porter says he and Sonja McCracken were inside of their house on 8th Avenue Monday, when they shared a pint of Black Velvet. McCracken reportedly passed out and later accused Porter of "hiding the booze."

That's when McCracken allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and started slashing Porter. He held his hands up to deflect the knife strikes and sustained several cuts to his left hand.

Porter retreated to the bedroom, where he fell to the floor and was stabbed in the leg.

Porter kicked the door shut and held it with his legs. In the meantime, McCracken started stabbing the door. As soon as Porter heard her walk away, he ran out of the house and asked a neighbor to call 911.

During an interview, McCracken denied that a knife was involved in the incident. She also denied that there was blood in the house. During a search warrant, however, officers found significant amounts of blood and knife marks on the bedroom door.

McCracken has misdemeanor convictions for assault and obstructing a peace officer. She also has two failures to appear on her record in 2011 in Yellowstone County.