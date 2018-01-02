Man reportedly hits woman six times

One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...
In October of last year the state granted an extension to comply with the federal Real ID act requirements. That means you can still travel domestically with your Montana ID. The great falls international airport says they still receive calls daily with people asking if they need to use a passport to travel, as the expected end date of the previous extension was the middle of this month. “Anticipate that these extensions will continue until Montana can roll out these new ID...
A man in Great Falls is now facing a strangulation charge, after allegedly beating up his girlfriend with his kids in another room. On January 1st, officers responded to an assault call in the area of Central Avenue and 6th Street North. Upon arrival they spoke with two children who said they tried to wake their dad, Brent Ruiz, up to celebrate the New Year with them. They say he became agitated and started swinging his arms, telling the children to leave h...
One woman is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing a man with a knife multiple times. Jeremiah Porter says he and Sonja McCracken were inside of their house on 8th Avenue Monday, when they shared a pint of Black Velvet. McCracken reportedly passed out and later accused Porter of "hiding the booze." That's when McCracken allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and started slashing Porter. He held his hands up to deflect the knife strikes and sustained several cut...
Helena officially has a new mayor and his first order of business is to deal with the mounting snow problem in the Capital city.
The nation's coal mines recorded 15 deaths last year, including eight in West Virginia.
An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.
