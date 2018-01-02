Man reportedly hits woman six times

One man is now facing several charges after reportedly beating a woman on January 1st.

The woman says Ralph Lacey pulled her hair and punched her at least six times.

She also says Lacey was holding a semi-automatic black pistol during the assault, adding that it was "the scariest thing in the world."

Police confirmed that the victim had a bloody mouth and a cut on her upper frenulum.

Officers searched the residence and found a black .40 caliber pistol in the living room and a clip with ten rounds.

Lacey was taken into custody.

He admitted to hitting the victim, but denied owning or possessing a gun.

Lacey has four prior PFMA convictions, two Misdemeanors and two Felony PFMAs.