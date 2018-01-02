Helena woman strangled and threatened with hatchet

A Helena man is now facing several charges after reportedly strangling his girlfriend and threatening her with a hatchet.

It all happened Monday on North Rodney Street.

When officers arrived the victim said she was thrown to the ground and kicked several times.

She also said her boyfriend, identified as David Strachan, strangled her to the point where she could not breathe, and threatened to hit her with a hatchet if she didn’t leave the residence.

Strachan said he never placed his hands on her or hit her in anyway, but did admit to grabbing the hatchet.

Strachan had no prior criminal convictions.