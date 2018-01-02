Hi-Line area face blizzard-like conditions but roads are now back open

Mother nature has thrown another curve ball to the folks up on the Hi-Line near Browning. They are feeling winds up to almost 60 miles per hour, causing blizzard-like conditions, and in some cases leaving people stranded in their homes.

KFBB spoke with the Department of Transportation, and they said they are worked around the clock to get parts of Highway 2 and Highway 89 back open. As of 7:00 Tuesday night, the roads are now open but they still urge travelers to be cautious while driving on these roads. The maintenance chief in Havre said plowers faced much of the same conditions everyone else was facing and said thank you to everyone for their patients.



KFBB also spoke with the public relations officer on the Blackfeet reservation, they have a number to call if you need any help that number is 406-338-3513.

