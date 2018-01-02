New deputies for Cascade County Sheriff's Office make history

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office made a little history by swearing in 7 new deputies. 4 of them were women that's the most ever sworn in at one time.

Cascade County Attorney, Joshua Racki, along with several other officials, were all in attendance as the new deputies received their badges. Sheriff Bob Edwards swore the deputies in and gave them one piece of advice he says he wishes somebody told him 20 years ago.

"we are still human beings first and we need to take time with our families and we need to take that time to enjoy life and were a lot of issues come in law enforcement is we don't take time to reboot your brain."

He added that he encourages them to still honor the badge, but be able to live their life.