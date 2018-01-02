First New Years baby came at 3 in afternoon

Every year we hear stories of babies across the country being born on new years typically moments after midnight. Well the first baby in Great Falls was born at 3:11 in the afternoon.
Brittany Flogaus was due on December 27th and she says delivering baby Cara after the new year had never crossed her mind.
When 2018 rolled in Flogaus was still very pregnant but ready to meet her daughter.
“I was pretty excited, I wasn’t expecting it,” says Brittany Flogaus.
The staff at Benefis was excited to meet her too, and showered the little lady and her mom with gifts.
“That basket that's right there with those diapers and there is also a gift card that we have gotten for her being the first one,” says Flogaus
Shortly after Flogaus delivered Cara, her high school friend delivered the second baby to be born at Benefis in 2018.
“I can't remember exactly when her due date was but she was basically about 4 hours behind me.”
As for Cara, she got to meet her big sister today.
“She's a little weirded out a little bit, she did try to pick her up.”
Flogaus says their family has a little adjusting to do now that their family has grown from 3 to 4.
One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...
In October of last year the state granted an extension to comply with the federal Real ID act requirements. That means you can still travel domestically with your Montana ID. The great falls international airport says they still receive calls daily with people asking if they need to use a passport to travel, as the expected end date of the previous extension was the middle of this month. “Anticipate that these extensions will continue until Montana can roll out these new ID...
A man in Great Falls is now facing a strangulation charge, after allegedly beating up his girlfriend with his kids in another room. On January 1st, officers responded to an assault call in the area of Central Avenue and 6th Street North. Upon arrival they spoke with two children who said they tried to wake their dad, Brent Ruiz, up to celebrate the New Year with them. They say he became agitated and started swinging his arms, telling the children to leave h...
One woman is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing a man with a knife multiple times. Jeremiah Porter says he and Sonja McCracken were inside of their house on 8th Avenue Monday, when they shared a pint of Black Velvet. McCracken reportedly passed out and later accused Porter of "hiding the booze." That's when McCracken allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and started slashing Porter. He held his hands up to deflect the knife strikes and sustained several cut...
Helena officially has a new mayor and his first order of business is to deal with the mounting snow problem in the Capital city.
The nation's coal mines recorded 15 deaths last year, including eight in West Virginia.
An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.
