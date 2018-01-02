First New Years baby came at 3 in afternoon

Every year we hear stories of babies across the country being born on new years typically moments after midnight. Well the first baby in Great Falls was born at 3:11 in the afternoon.



Brittany Flogaus was due on December 27th and she says delivering baby Cara after the new year had never crossed her mind.



When 2018 rolled in Flogaus was still very pregnant but ready to meet her daughter.



“I was pretty excited, I wasn’t expecting it,” says Brittany Flogaus.



The staff at Benefis was excited to meet her too, and showered the little lady and her mom with gifts.



“That basket that's right there with those diapers and there is also a gift card that we have gotten for her being the first one,” says Flogaus



Shortly after Flogaus delivered Cara, her high school friend delivered the second baby to be born at Benefis in 2018.



“I can't remember exactly when her due date was but she was basically about 4 hours behind me.”



As for Cara, she got to meet her big sister today.



“She's a little weirded out a little bit, she did try to pick her up.”



Flogaus says their family has a little adjusting to do now that their family has grown from 3 to 4.