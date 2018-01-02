Update on Real ID, Do you need one? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Update on Real ID, Do you need one?

In October of last year, the state granted an extension to comply with the federal Real ID Act requirements.

That means you can still travel domestically with your Montana ID.

The Great Falls International Airport says they still receive calls daily with people asking if they need to use a passport to travel, as the expected end date of the previous extension was the middle of this month.

Anticipate that these extensions will continue until Montana can roll out these new ID's. October is the current extension, I think it's unlikely the state will finish issuing ID's in that period. We have seen other states get multi-year extensions right up until 2020. So I think we can all anticipate it will be another year or two before we have to do this, says John Faulkner.


The airport says for now you can use your drivers license to fly and you dont need a passport, however, a passport will always be allowed to fly and is a great investment ahead of any new travels.

Also if you would like, you can plan ahead and apply for a compliant real id right now here is the link.

https://dojmt.gov/driving/mvd-faqs/

