Clean-up efforts are in full effect in Browning

Much of the nation has been rattled with bitter cold and snow including right here in the Treasure State.

The folks on the Hi-Line near the Browning area were stranded for hours on Tuesday because of blizzard-like conditions forcing road closures. Drifting snow, wind gusts up to almost 60 miles per hour and freezing temps made for very rough driving conditions for travelers. According to James Mcneely, public relations officer for the Blackfeet Nation said they even spent most of the night digging cars out of the snow

As of Wednesday, roads are somewhat clear and on the MDT's road report map, most of the state's road is slushy.

MDT is not sure how long it would take to get all the roads clear but they are making every effort to get them done as soon as possible.

