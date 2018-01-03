Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...

One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...

The Great Falls Development Authority and the Neighborhood Works have major plans when it comes to the housing market here in the Electric City. Brett Doney called this workforce housing and said over 300 new apartments in the works for the city. From fixed-income housing, all the way to luxury style apartments but their main focus is affordability and keeping people here in great falls. Doney said when they started their apartment efforts, the market studies that were done showed G...