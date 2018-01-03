Over 300 new apartments coming to Great Falls

The Great Falls Development Authority and the Neighborhood Works have major plans when it comes to the housing market here in the Electric City.

Brett Doney called this workforce housing and said over 300 new apartments in the works for the city. From fixed-income housing, all the way to luxury style apartments but their main focus is affordability and keeping people here in great falls.

Doney said when they started their apartment efforts, the market studies that were done showed Great Falls had a vacancy rate of less than 2 percent. He said now is the time to get Great Falls back in the running. Doney added the quality of life is largely defined by people's home and one key thing in great falls is lowering the gap between wages and the cost of living.

"if we don't build housing and we grow the economy then our housing cost is just going to skyrocket. we are an affordable community more than any other in the state of Montana and we want to keep that so we need to keep adding to the housing stock as we grow other parts of our economy to keep that balance."

He added that some of these apartments could be ready as soon as the end of the year.

