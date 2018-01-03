Over 300 new apartments coming to Great Falls

Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St. All 3 accidents involved multiple cars.
One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...
A man in Great Falls is now facing a strangulation charge, after allegedly beating up his girlfriend with his kids in another room. On January 1st, officers responded to an assault call in the area of Central Avenue and 6th Street North. Upon arrival they spoke with two children who said they tried to wake their dad, Brent Ruiz, up to celebrate the New Year with them. They say he became agitated and started swinging his arms, telling the children to leave h...
Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store. As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.
The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...
