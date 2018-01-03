Warning: Is there a silent killer in your home?

With winter here to stay, you need to make sure you keep yourself safe from a silent killer.

According to the Center for Disease Control between 1999-2010 over 5,000 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

That averages out to about 430 a year. Which is one of the reasons Great Falls Fire and Rescue said it is extremely important to have the carbon monoxide monitor in your home because the snow can trap the carbon monoxide inside.

Here in Great Falls most homes and apartment building vents are all on the roof. Ideally the heat will naturally melt the snow away. But sometimes as the snow keeps falling, it doesn't melt fast enough. Dirk Johnson Fire Marshal said always make sure your vents are clear especially if you have a newer one.

"They are 90-95 percent efficient so what they do is re-circle the air they don't send out a lot of heat, where the older furnaces from back in the day do put a lot more heat out it wont melt the snow and the heat will accumulate and and then plug that so that's some thing to look for so you can clear the vent pipes off," said Johnson.

He said carbon monoxide will rise like heat and if it can not get out it will stay inside the house. But clearing your roof can be dangerous too. Johnson said don't get one the roof by yourself and make sure someone is holding the ladder.

One suggestion that came from a local landscaping company is to use a long roll brush with a piece of wood on the end to scrap off the snow.