Growing healthy food in Fort Belknap

The Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, recently received a $30,000 grant to promote food sustainability on the reservation a Colorado-based development group has provided.

The grant supports research in hydroponic growing so the tribe can provide fresh food year round. This is part of both a food sovereignty and health lifestyle movement on the reservation.

Raymond Gone, project manager of the Fort Belknap Community Economic Development corporation said growing food year round will help the tribe and local businesses.

"Grow lettuce and provide it to the schools and to the restaurants and things like that the hospital plus our own consumption so we already have a great house and we are going to try to get another greenhouse a bigger one possibly," said Gone.

As the project grows he said people won't have to make 200 mile round trips for fresh food.

He said their program will soon be used as a model for other tribes, in fact he says a number of representatives will be heading to Spokane to speak with tribes in the area about how they can become food sovereign.