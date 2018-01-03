CMR Girls Preparing to Peak at Right Time

The C.M. Russell girls basketball team is 1-3 this season.

To some that record isn't going to cut it. But the Rustlers are optimistic moving forward.

Head coach Brian Crosby said over the holiday break his players really took time to focus on basketball and devote their attention strictly to the hardwood.

Last year's Lady Rustlers made a deep run in the state tournament and some of the players returned this year. Crosby said his upperclassmen are taking last year's experience and mindset and applying it to this year in order to get them over the hump.

"I think (right now we're) getting those good feelings about winning," Crosby said. "(We're focused on) scoring, winning, and feeling good about ourselves right now. We practice well but sometimes the ball doesn't fall. Hopefully we can get the wrinkles figured out and we can go from here."

CMR tips off its eastern conference schedule this Saturday at home at 4:30 p.m.