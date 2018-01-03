Man's life sentence exonerated after 15 years, still remains in prison

A man is exonerated after spending 15 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Richard Burkhart was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for deliberate homicide. In 2014 the Montana innocence project filed a petition for post-conviction release of Burkhart.

They discovered the cases only eyewitness had changed his story after the trial testimony. There was also part of another suspects' confession which was kept from the defense, which is in violation of the United States court.

The state said they would re-try Burkhart for homicide, but the charges were finally dismissed after seeing the strength of the defense’s argument.

Judge John Kutzman signed the order dismissing the case on the 29th of December.