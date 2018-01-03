Where are we now with proposed Madison Food Park? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Where are we now with proposed Madison Food Park?

Posted: Updated:

The Madison Food Park has been a topic of discussion for months now, with multiple concerns including the amount of water used, and solid waste disposal.


Now residents are not only concerned about these issues, but are just downright confused.

There is a lot of concern, a lot of serious concern and there is a lot of lack of information. So this company has not been transparent. They had said it (the amendment) would be in by the end of the year and that hasnt happened yet they have been checking with the county routinely. So far it has been pretty quiet. We havent heard any updates or any information from them or the county, the county themselves said the company has been pretty quiet so far, says George Nikolakakos.

We reached out to the county planning division and they confirmed those claims, saying they haven't heard anything from Friesen. When asked if the delayed schedule is normal, they wouldn't comment. 

Once the amendment comes in from Friesen, the first zoning meeting will be planned.

The zoning meeting for the county wont be set until the amended application comes in, and it should be approximately a month after that there will be a zoning board of adjustments meeting, says Nikolakakos.

From here, the application goes to agencies like the DEQ, volunteer fire departments, MDT and others for comment. Next, the zoning board plans to hold more public hearings. As we learn more well be sure to keep you updated with the latest times, schedule and locations of the meetings.

If youd like to stay up to date with the county, here is the planning boards website.

http://www.cascadecountymt.gov/departments/public-works/planning/project1

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-04 16:17:43 GMT

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

  • Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-01-04 01:22:48 GMT
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...

  • "You will have to work for it," Man arrested for DUI refuses blood test

    "You will have to work for it," Man arrested for DUI refuses blood test

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-03 18:49:58 GMT

    One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...

    One man is now facing several charges after leading the Montana Highway Patrol on a chase reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour on icy roads. It all started around 2:00 a.m. on January 1st. The MHP say they saw a black Mercedes Benz traveling westbound on 10th Avenue South at a high speed. They conducted a radar check and determined the driver was going 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Lee tried to pull over the...

  • Over 300 new apartments coming to Great Falls

    Over 300 new apartments coming to Great Falls

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:37 PM EST2018-01-04 01:37:04 GMT
    The Great Falls Development Authority and the Neighborhood Works have major plans when it comes to the housing market here in the Electric City. Brett Doney called this workforce housing and said over 300 new apartments in the works for the city. From fixed-income housing, all the way to luxury style apartments but their main focus is affordability and keeping people here in great falls. Doney said when they started their apartment efforts, the market studies that were done showed G...
    The Great Falls Development Authority and the Neighborhood Works have major plans when it comes to the housing market here in the Electric City. Brett Doney called this workforce housing and said over 300 new apartments in the works for the city. From fixed-income housing, all the way to luxury style apartments but their main focus is affordability and keeping people here in great falls. Doney said when they started their apartment efforts, the market studies that were done showed G...

  • Strangulation charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Strangulation charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:53 PM EST2018-01-03 18:53:49 GMT

    A man in Great Falls is now facing a strangulation charge, after allegedly beating up his girlfriend with his kids in another room. On January 1st, officers responded to an assault call in the area of Central Avenue and 6th Street North.  Upon arrival they spoke with two children who said  they tried to wake their dad, Brent Ruiz, up to celebrate the New Year with them. They say he became agitated and started swinging his arms, telling the children to leave h...

    A man in Great Falls is now facing a strangulation charge, after allegedly beating up his girlfriend with his kids in another room. On January 1st, officers responded to an assault call in the area of Central Avenue and 6th Street North.  Upon arrival they spoke with two children who said  they tried to wake their dad, Brent Ruiz, up to celebrate the New Year with them. They say he became agitated and started swinging his arms, telling the children to leave h...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Two more Kmarts to close in Montana

    Two more Kmarts to close in Montana

    Thursday, January 4 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-04 23:51:28 GMT

    Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store.  As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.   

    Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store.  As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.   

  • Update: Big Equipment Company destroyed by fire in Havre

    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:21 PM EST2018-01-04 21:21:46 GMT

    The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...

    The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...

  • No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-04 16:17:43 GMT

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

  • Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-01-04 01:22:48 GMT
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.