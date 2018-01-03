Where are we now with proposed Madison Food Park?

The Madison Food Park has been a topic of discussion for months now, with multiple concerns including the amount of water used, and solid waste disposal.



Now residents are not only concerned about these issues, but are just downright confused.



“There is a lot of concern, a lot of serious concern and there is a lot of lack of information. So this company has not been transparent. They had said it (the amendment) would be in by the end of the year and that hasn’t happened yet they have been checking with the county routinely. So far it has been pretty quiet. We haven’t heard any updates or any information from them or the county, the county themselves said the company has been pretty quiet so far,” says George Nikolakakos.



We reached out to the county planning division and they confirmed those claims, saying they haven't heard anything from Friesen. When asked if the delayed schedule is normal, they wouldn't comment.



Once the amendment comes in from Friesen, the first zoning meeting will be planned.



“The zoning meeting for the county won’t be set until the amended application comes in, and it should be approximately a month after that there will be a zoning board of adjustments meeting,” says Nikolakakos.



From here, the application goes to agencies like the DEQ, volunteer fire departments, MDT and others for comment. Next, the zoning board plans to hold more public hearings. As we learn more we’ll be sure to keep you updated with the latest times, schedule and locations of the meetings.

If you’d like to stay up to date with the county, here is the planning board’s website.

http://www.cascadecountymt.gov/departments/public-works/planning/project1