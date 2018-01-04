Two more Kmarts to close in Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Two more Kmarts to close in Montana

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Sears Holdings, Kmart's parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store.  As of today, Montana was home to 5 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to three.  

Both the Kmarts in Helena at 1700 Cedar Street and the Butte location on Harrison Avenue will start their closure procedures by the end of this month.

Just last October, the Kmart in Great Falls closed its doors after years of service in the Electric City.

Stores in Kalispell, Hamilton, and Havre are not on the list and will remain open.

You can find a full list of the nationwide store closures below.

