Tips to keep utility bills low during winter months

As colder temperatures are setting across Montana, the public service commission wants to prepare you for higher utility bills.

Some customers believe the higher utility bills are also in part from the utility companies hiking up their rates but that is not the case.

A lot of customers see a high bill in January and they automatically assume rates went up when whats really happened is their energy usage has increased dramatically, said Chairman Brad Johnson.

The largest driving factor behind the increase in utility bills is the weather.  Montana is expected to experience a colder winter than last year.

The Montana Public Service Commission recommends that customers take the following steps to reduce their utility bills.

  • Set the thermostat at 68 degrees
  • Add caulk or weather stripping to seal air leaks around doors and windows
  • Turn down water heater to warm (120 degrees) and install a water-heater insulation blanket
  • Inspect furnace filter and clean or replace if dirty
  • Install compact fluorescent or LED light bulbs in areas of frequent use

No family should choose between heating their home and lifes other basic necessities. I urge anyone struggling with higher utility bills this winter to call 2-1-1 to learn what resources are available in your community, said Johnson.

For more energy savings tips, go to the Montana Energy Savers Guidebook published by the Department of Environmental Quality. Here is the link.

https://deq.mt.gov/Portals/112/Energy/EnergizeMT/Conservation/MTESG_032316_print.pdf

