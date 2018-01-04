Public comments released for Black Butte Copper Mine

This past fall, the Department of Environmental Quality held a public scoping period to hear thoughts and concerns from residents on the proposed Black Butte Copper Mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.Thursday, those concerns were released.

Between October 2nd and November 16th of 2017, the DEQ received both written and oral comments... Specifically with regards to the future Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, which will be released by the DEQ at a later date.

Folks had concerns ranging from the projects potential effect on climate change, fisheries, wildlife and wetlands.

And "socioeconomics" received a large number of comments... focusing on the population and growth potential of White Sulphur Springs as a result of mining, and in the same breath, the potential impacts on recreation on the Smith River.

