Public comments released for Black Butte Copper Mine

A chase through Great Falls left one man facing six charges. On January 3rd, GFPD observed a red Pontiac northbound on 8th Street at "a high rate of speed."
A chase through Great Falls left one man facing six charges. On January 3rd, GFPD observed a red Pontiac northbound on 8th Street at "a high rate of speed."
CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.
We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.
Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St. All 3 accidents involved multiple cars.
Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St. All 3 accidents involved multiple cars.
Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store. As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.
Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store. As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.
The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...
The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...
Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St. All 3 accidents involved multiple cars.
Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St. All 3 accidents involved multiple cars.