Great Falls men sentenced for string of burglaries

Thursday a pair of Great Falls men were sentenced to prison by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris for their roles in multiple burglaries throughout Great Falls in the fall of 2015.

49-year old William Turton was sentenced to 18 months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. 

Along with Turton, 40-year old Mathew Lederer was sentenced to 24 months in prison, three years of supervised released and a $100 special assessment

In October of 2015, the Great Falls Police Department obtained and executed a search at Turton's residence. Upon their search, they found two firearms, drugs and related paraphernalia. GFPD also learned Turton acted as a facilitator in trading stolen guns for drugs.  

Both men have extensive criminal records which include prior convictions for burglaries, thefts and drugs, and they're both prohibited from possessing firearms. 

