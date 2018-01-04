More changes coming in the new year

Bold new change are coming to the University of Providence on the heels of their recent name change from the University of Great Falls. So what is next on the horizon?

The hustle and bustle of the new semester hasn't started quite yet however, that's not stopping plans for expanding the school.

Julie Edstrom Vice President for enrollment management, said this expansion includes both new academic programs and the construction of new buildings.

"We need expansion all over the place as we grow we are probably need to add residence hall space we are going to need to expand our cafeteria options we are going to need to expand our athletic facilities and all of those are part of our campus master plan,"said Edstrom.

She says the new university center will be a multipurpose building. Housing offices like financial aid and other student services but that is not all.

It will have triantos art gallery there will be conference space and distant learning classrooms and technology to support our distance learning expansion,"said Edstrom.

Renovations will begin soon resulting in a complete over haul of the student center.

The cost of the whole project is over 20 million dollars.

"In our partnership with St. Joesph health we have a lot of plans we are really hoping to help providence expand their workforce and health care and in turn they are supporting the educational mission of the sisters of providence,"said Edstrom.

