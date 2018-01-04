Black ice causing several accidents in Black Eagle - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Black ice causing several accidents in Black Eagle

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Montana has received warmer temperatures over the past few days and all that snow and ice started to melt. 
Then cold temperatures came on Tuesday night and froze all that water causing quite the slide for morning commuters. Our Tarvarious Haywood was on the scene this morning when Montana Highway Patrol responded to 9 accidents on 15th Street North in Black Eagle. Luckily, no major injuries were reported but viewers took to our Facebook page asking where are the salt trucks and why wasn't 15th Street North salted.
 
Montana Department of Transportation tells KFBB that they have in place what is called a level of service and many factors can determine whether your street gets plowed first or last.

Brandi Hamilton, MDT Maintenance Chief, said bus routes, emergency service routes and traffic volume are some of those factors with interstates being the first priority. Hamilton said the state is responsible to plow about 25,000 road miles and even though that's a lot of areas to cover, not every road is their responsibility.

Hamilton said in some cases the city or the county is responsible. She added while crews are out salting the road beware and just give them room to work.

The link below has a list of the streets and highways that the city and the state are responsible for.
 

?https://greatfallsmt.net/publicworks/snow-and-ice-control

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver leads GFPD on chase, at points becoming airborne

    Driver leads GFPD on chase, at points becoming airborne

    Thursday, January 4 2018 9:06 PM EST2018-01-05 02:06:59 GMT

    A chase through Great Falls left one man facing six charges. On January 3rd, GFPD observed a red Pontiac northbound on 8th Street at "a high rate of speed." 

    A chase through Great Falls left one man facing six charges. On January 3rd, GFPD observed a red Pontiac northbound on 8th Street at "a high rate of speed." 

  • Montana man living in trailer dies of hypothermia, exposure

    Montana man living in trailer dies of hypothermia, exposure

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:42 PM EST2018-01-05 04:42:50 GMT

    CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...

    CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...

  • Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-01-04 01:22:48 GMT
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...

  • Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-27 16:24:25 GMT

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

  • No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-04 16:17:43 GMT

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Two more Kmarts to close in Montana

    Two more Kmarts to close in Montana

    Thursday, January 4 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-04 23:51:28 GMT

    Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store.  As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.   

    Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store.  As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.   

  • Update: Big Equipment Company destroyed by fire in Havre

    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:21 PM EST2018-01-04 21:21:46 GMT

    The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...

    The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...

  • No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    No injuries reported in multi-car accidents

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-04 16:17:43 GMT

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

    Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St.  All 3 accidents involved multiple cars. 

  • Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Woman steals more than $1,000 from Walmart

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-01-04 01:22:48 GMT
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...
    A Great Falls woman is now facing a theft charge, after being accused of stealing more than $1,000.00 from Walmart. An employee at the store on 10th Avenue, Matthew Pellitteri, said that a fellow employee, Stephanie Summers, purchased items back in November 2017. Summers later brought a receipt from the transactions to the store on two different occasions and executed a return of the items. Summers, however, didn't actually return the items. Instead she took a total of $1,578.64 in c...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.