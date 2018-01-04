Black ice causing several accidents in Black Eagle

Montana has received warmer temperatures over the past few days and all that snow and ice started to melt.

Then cold temperatures came on Tuesday night and froze all that water causing quite the slide for morning commuters. Our Tarvarious Haywood was on the scene this morning when Montana Highway Patrol responded to 9 accidents on 15th Street North in Black Eagle. Luckily, no major injuries were reported but viewers took to our Facebook page asking where are the salt trucks and why wasn't 15th Street North salted.



Montana Department of Transportation tells KFBB that they have in place what is called a level of service and many factors can determine whether your street gets plowed first or last.

Brandi Hamilton, MDT Maintenance Chief, said bus routes, emergency service routes and traffic volume are some of those factors with interstates being the first priority. Hamilton said the state is responsible to plow about 25,000 road miles and even though that's a lot of areas to cover, not every road is their responsibility.

Hamilton said in some cases the city or the county is responsible. She added while crews are out salting the road beware and just give them room to work.

The link below has a list of the streets and highways that the city and the state are responsible for.



?https://greatfallsmt.net/publicworks/snow-and-ice-control