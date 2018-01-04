Driver leads GFPD on chase, at points becoming airborne - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Driver leads GFPD on chase, at points becoming airborne

GREAT FALLS -

A chase through Great Falls left one man facing six charges.

On January 3rd, GFPD observed a red Pontiac northbound on 8th Street at "a high rate of speed." Police say when the vehicle turned onto 3rd Ave, it began to skid and swerve on the icy road. Charging documents state this is when officers began following the Pontiac but stayed at a distance. Officers saw the Pontiac turn southbound onto 11th Street and when the officers followed, they observed two vehicles (the red Pontiac and a blue Honda) in the roadway near the alley. Charging documents state it appeared the two vehicles had collided so GFPD activated their lights and sirens, and got behind the Pontiac. 

It was then that officers noticed the blue Honda accelerate and try to flee eastbound in the alley where it crashed into a large dumpster. The Honda continued down the alley while police followed the red Pontiac as it immediately fled southbound on 11th Street and then Eastbound on 4th Avenue South. Documents say the roads were very icy and the Pontiac was having difficulty gaining traction before it turned southbound on 12th Street. The Pontiac then began to gain traction and gain speed. Officers shut off their lights and sirens then pulled to the right shoulder of the road where they observed the Pontiac accelerate to approximately 60 mph through the marked Longfellow school zone. 

Police stated they even observed the Pontiac become airborne through at least one intersection. The blue Honda was located and its driver identified the person driving the red Pontiac as Christopher Valle, her boyfriend. Later officers watched the driver of the Honda meet up with a male matching Valle's description near Holiday Village Mall. Reports say when officers attempted to make contact, the male fled on foot, but was captured and positively identified as Christopher Valle. He reportedly admitted to being the driver of the Pontiac.

 Police found Valle's license is suspended and he was unable to provide proof of insurance. During the search following the arrest, officers allegedly found Valle was in possession of methamphetamine.

Charging documents state Valle has four prior felonies out of the State of Washington for Unlawful Firearm Possession (2016), Unlawful Firearm Possession (2016), Unlawful Firearm Possession (2015), and Controlled Substance Possession (2015). Documents also say he has a gross misdemeanor conviction for theft and a misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence. In Montana, he has been convicted of misdemeanor theft (March of 2017). He has pending charges for dangerous drugs and paraphernalia possession. Valle has failed to appear for his prior arraignments twice and failed to appear at sentencing on three occasions. 

Valle is currently being charged with Criminal Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, Driving While Suspended/Revoked, No Insurance, and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.The State has requested his bond be set in the amount $25,000.

