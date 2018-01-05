Montana Pro Rodeo coming to Great Falls

It’s time once again to dust off those cowboy boots and head down to the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals 2018.

This year’s rodeo will take place Friday, January 12th-Sunday, January 14th. Events will take place at Montana Expo Park in Great Falls.

The rodeo will feature a number of special events, including the High School Rough Stock Challenge exhibition, featuring top Montana high school Saddle Bronc and Bareback riders.

According to the Montana Pro Rodeo’s website, over 96 of Montana’s best PRCA Pro Rodeo contestants will travel to Great Falls to showcase their skills in riding, wrestling and roping.

For more information about the upcoming rodeo, visit Montana Pro Rodeo’s website here, or call (406) 727-1481. Tickets can be ordered online at Montana Expo Park’s website.