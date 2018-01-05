Native American grad rates on the rise

A chase through Great Falls left one man facing six charges. On January 3rd, GFPD observed a red Pontiac northbound on 8th Street at "a high rate of speed."
GFPD responded to a report of a physical altercation on January 4th, around 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who had very visible red marks on her neck.
Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store. As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.
The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...
Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St. All 3 accidents involved multiple cars.
