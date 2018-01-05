Native American grad rates on the rise

Montana's high school graduation rates have increased slightly over the last year. This, from a recent press release by the Office of Public Instruction.

According to OPI, in Cascade County graduation numbers have dropped. However, there is one particular group of students that are thriving against the odds.

Dylan Klapmeier, Director of Communications for OPI said for the last five years the number of Native American high school graduates is on a steady rise.



"American Indian students had a graduation rate of 67.92 percent and this year we are happy to say that in Cascade County that jumped up about a full two percent to to 69.23 percent," said Klapmerier.

He said its not just Cascade County, it's all across Montana.

"Statewide average we are seeing a three percent increase this year in the number of American Indian students that are graduating," said Klapmerier.

Klapmeier added the success is coming from a grassroots level.

"It's the teachers and the local level administrators who are working with those students and doing positive things to make sure that they are staying in class and staying engaged with their course work,"said Klapmerier.

