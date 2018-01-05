Benefis accreditation has better chance of retaining quality car - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Benefis accreditation has better chance of retaining quality care in Montana

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Montana along with Idaho, Wyoming and the Dakota's were the only states lacking accredited medical schools until now. 

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education awarded Benefis with sponsorship back in December to be able to provide students with medical residency. Benefis says this gives them the opportunity to teach and develop physicians who want to be in Montana. John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis, said this programs has been in the works for about 3 years and is honored that they can now bring homegrown talent right here in the Treasure State.

The new Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine based out of Meridian, Idaho. The school is still under construction but has already started recruiting efforts. 

Classes are set to start September.
 

