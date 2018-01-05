Police hear woman screaming for help, man charged for strangulation

One man is facing multiple charges after police have to break into an apartment when they hear a woman screaming for help.

On January 4th, police responded to a report of a physical disturbance and upon arrival, officers forced entry to the apartment because they could hear a woman screaming for help inside. When inside, they made contact with the victim who told them she had gotten into a verbal argument with Josh Porter over him refusing to allow her to call into work with his cell phone.

The police report states the woman said Porter placed her in a choke hold when she grabbed his phone. She says the fight moved from the bedroom into the living room where she picked up a candle and threw it at the wall. The glass on the candle shattered. Charging documents say Porter then put the woman in a headlock and threw her to the ground where and began to punch her in the head. He placed his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming as the broken glass cut into her legs.

Charging documents say when officers arrested Porter, they found in his jeans pocket a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

Porter has prior convictions for Obstructing a Peace Officer and Partner Family Member Assault. He is now being charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Destruction of or Tempering with a Communication Device.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000.