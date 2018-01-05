First Friday 2018

Well we made it through the first week of the new year and that means it is the first Friday art walk downtown.

First Friday gives many of the chance to check out and even shop at our local stores and art galleries.

There are nearly 20 galleries filled with local art, along with stores, and almost 20 restaurants open for a night on the town. This is a guide and map of places to pop in.

Kellie Pierce Director of Operations for the Downtown Great Falls Association said the number of business that partake in first Friday has grown.

She said this helps keep small businesses stay open, boosts the local economy, and is a great way to get out with the family. She added it is more than food and art, there is music and live demonstrations.

"It's a good way to enjoy a Friday evening so its really nice to see a lot of our business participate in first Friday because its exposure for them businesses typically close around five pm throughout the week if it's not a restaurant," said Pierce.

But Friday night they will be open later.

Pierce said each month the DGFA holds a meeting with all the businesses after first Friday to find out how busy they were and how to make the event more successful.

It is a great night to get out and enjoy first Friday downtown. And if you missed out on the festivities, there are still 11 other chances to go this year.