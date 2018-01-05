Great Falls man charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member

GFPD responded to a report of a physical altercation on January 4th, around 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who had very visible red marks on her neck. She said she had gotten into an argument with Farrell Rattler which turned physical when she grabbed his arm. She says he rushed her and grabbed her by the neck with both hands, strangling her.

Charging documents state officers observed scratch marks on Rattler's forearms. A witness says they came out when they heard the argument and saw Rattler standing over the victim, preventing her from getting up.

Rattler is being charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member and the State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.