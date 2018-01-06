1/5 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 52, Fromberg 31
Anaconda 62, Corvallis 23
Big Timber 58, Joliet 45
Bigfork 74, Troy 6
Billings Central 52, Miles City 41
Broadview-Lavina 70, Red Lodge 65
Browning 88, Cut Bank 58
Centerville 55, Foothills Christian 52
Charlo 65, Seeley-Swan 49
Colstrip 74, Forsyth 55
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 66, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 40
Ekalaka 45, Broadus 42
Fairfield 49, Havre 39
Fairview 55, Poplar 50
Fort Benton 50, Box Elder 36
Gardiner 82, Sheridan 30
Geraldine/Highwood 44, Winnett-Grass Range 38
Great Falls Central 89, Augusta 57
Hardin 79, Shepherd 63
Harlem 66, Glasgow 41
Hays-Lodgepole 58, Turner 53
Heart Butte 69, Sunburst 50
Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Conrad 14
Libby 49, Columbia Falls 42
Livingston 36, Belgrade 33
Lodge Grass 67, Huntley Project 56
Manhattan Christian 77, West Yellowstone 30
Melstone 63, Jordan 31
Missoula Loyola 74, St. Ignatius 68
North Star 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42
Noxon 50, Hot Springs 27
Park City 60, Harlowton 43
Phillipsburg 43, Ennis 26
Plenty Coups 79, Northern Cheyenne 32
Polson 77, Ronan 75, 2OT
Reed Point-Rapelje 73, Roberts 41
Rocky Boy 55, Malta 42
Savage 75, Richey-Lambert 37
Scobey 69, Sunburst 50
Shelby 62, Choteau 52
Simms 64, Cascade 55
Terry 66, Custer-Hysham 30
Three Forks 71, Manhattan 53
Townsend 69, Shields Valley 27
Twin Bridges 57, Lone Peak 46
Valier 54, Dutton-Brady 23
Victor 49, Clark Fork 45
Wolf Point 49, Baker 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 51, Corvallis 39
Bainville 44, Circle 25
Belgrade 56, Livingston 32
Big Timber 54, Joliet 48
Bigfork 65, Troy 25
Billings Central 50, Miles City 39
Box Elder 68, Fort Benton 47
Browning 88, Cut Bank 58
Charlo 65, Seeley-Swan 49
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45, North Star 36
Clark Fork 63, Victor 15
Colstrip 44, Forsyth 41
Columbia Falls 52, Libby 41
Ekalaka 70, Broadus 25
Ennis 47, Phillipsburg 29
Florence 59, Stevensville 29
Foothills Christian 42, Centerville 39
Gardiner 82, Sheridan 30
Glendive 60, Sidney 33
Great Falls Central 63, Augusta 23
Hardin 63, Shepherd 35
Harlem 63, Glasgow 33
Harlowton 39, Park City 22
Havre 57, Fairfield 42
Heart Butte 62, Sunburst 12
Helena Capital 53, Great Falls 32
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 27
Hot Springs 39, Noxon 34
Huntley Project 65, Lodge Grass 39
Lewistown (Fergus) 53, Conrad 42
Manhattan Christian 63, West Yellowstone 32
Melstone 43, Jordan 38
Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 36
Mon-Dak 49, Brockton 7
N. Idaho Christian, Idaho 28, Stillwater Christian 24
Northern Cheyenne 62, Plenty Coups 53
Plentywood 46, Culbertson 33
Poplar 61, Fairview 31
Red Lodge 52, Broadview-Lavina 22
Reed Point-Rapelje 55, Roberts 24
Rocky Boy 62, Malta 50
Ronan 56, Polson 36
Savage 64, Richey-Lambert 23
Scobey 51, North Country 41
Shelby 53, Choteau 34
Simms 53, Cascade 49
Terry 46, Custer-Hysham 35
Three Forks 72, Manhattan 45
Townsend 72, Shields Valley 29
Turner 54, Hays-Lodgepole 42
Twin Bridges 57, Lone Peak 46
Valier 36, Dutton-Brady 24
Winnett-Grass Range 41, Geraldine/Highwood 27
Wolf Point 44, Baker 42
