1/5 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/5 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

  BOYS BASKETBALL        
Absarokee 52, Fromberg 31
  
Anaconda 62, Corvallis 23
  
Big Timber 58, Joliet 45
  
Bigfork 74, Troy 6
  
Billings Central 52, Miles City 41
  
Broadview-Lavina 70, Red Lodge 65
  
Browning 88, Cut Bank 58
  
Centerville 55, Foothills Christian 52
  
Charlo 65, Seeley-Swan 49
  
Colstrip 74, Forsyth 55
  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 66, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 40
  
Ekalaka 45, Broadus 42
  
Fairfield 49, Havre 39
  
Fairview 55, Poplar 50
  
Fort Benton 50, Box Elder 36
  
Gardiner 82, Sheridan 30
  
Geraldine/Highwood 44, Winnett-Grass Range 38
  
Great Falls Central 89, Augusta 57
  
Hardin 79, Shepherd 63
  
Harlem 66, Glasgow 41
  
Hays-Lodgepole 58, Turner 53
  
Heart Butte 69, Sunburst 50
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Conrad 14
  
Libby 49, Columbia Falls 42
  
Livingston 36, Belgrade 33
  
Lodge Grass 67, Huntley Project 56
  
Manhattan Christian 77, West Yellowstone 30
  
Melstone 63, Jordan 31
  
Missoula Loyola 74, St. Ignatius 68
  
North Star 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42
  
Noxon 50, Hot Springs 27
  
Park City 60, Harlowton 43
  
Phillipsburg 43, Ennis 26
  
Plenty Coups 79, Northern Cheyenne 32
  
Polson 77, Ronan 75, 2OT
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 73, Roberts 41
  
Rocky Boy 55, Malta 42
  
Savage 75, Richey-Lambert 37
  
Scobey 69, Sunburst 50
  
Shelby 62, Choteau 52
  
Simms 64, Cascade 55
  
Terry 66, Custer-Hysham 30
  
Three Forks 71, Manhattan 53
  
Townsend 69, Shields Valley 27
  
Twin Bridges 57, Lone Peak 46
  
Valier 54, Dutton-Brady 23
  
Victor 49, Clark Fork 45
  
Wolf Point 49, Baker 41
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Anaconda 51, Corvallis 39
  
Bainville 44, Circle 25
  
Belgrade 56, Livingston 32
  
Big Timber 54, Joliet 48
  
Bigfork 65, Troy 25
  
Billings Central 50, Miles City 39
  
Box Elder 68, Fort Benton 47
  
Browning 88, Cut Bank 58
  
Charlo 65, Seeley-Swan 49
  
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45, North Star 36
  
Clark Fork 63, Victor 15
  
Colstrip 44, Forsyth 41
  
Columbia Falls 52, Libby 41
  
Ekalaka 70, Broadus 25
  
Ennis 47, Phillipsburg 29
  
Florence 59, Stevensville 29
  
Foothills Christian 42, Centerville 39
  
Gardiner 82, Sheridan 30
  
Glendive 60, Sidney 33
  
Great Falls Central 63, Augusta 23
  
Hardin 63, Shepherd 35
  
Harlem 63, Glasgow 33
  
Harlowton 39, Park City 22
  
Havre 57, Fairfield 42
  
Heart Butte 62, Sunburst 12
  
Helena Capital 53, Great Falls 32
  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 63, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 27
  
Hot Springs 39, Noxon 34
  
Huntley Project 65, Lodge Grass 39
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 53, Conrad 42
  
Manhattan Christian 63, West Yellowstone 32
  
Melstone 43, Jordan 38
  
Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 36
  
Mon-Dak 49, Brockton 7
  
N. Idaho Christian, Idaho 28, Stillwater Christian 24
  
Northern Cheyenne 62, Plenty Coups 53
  
Plentywood 46, Culbertson 33
  
Poplar 61, Fairview 31
  
Red Lodge 52, Broadview-Lavina 22
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 55, Roberts 24
  
Rocky Boy 62, Malta 50
  
Ronan 56, Polson 36
  
Savage 64, Richey-Lambert 23
  
Scobey 51, North Country 41
  
Shelby 53, Choteau 34
  
Simms 53, Cascade 49
  
Terry 46, Custer-Hysham 35
  
Three Forks 72, Manhattan 45
  
Townsend 72, Shields Valley 29
  
Turner 54, Hays-Lodgepole 42
  
Twin Bridges 57, Lone Peak 46
  
Valier 36, Dutton-Brady 24
  
Winnett-Grass Range 41, Geraldine/Highwood 27
  
Wolf Point 44, Baker 42

