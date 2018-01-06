Shelby's White Signs with Dickinson State

Shelby quarterback Aaron White announced this week he will play football at the next level.

He took to twitter to say he signed with the Dickinson State Blue Hawks. White was a four year starter under center for the Coyotes and led them to their first Class B state title appearance since 1988.

White will play quarterback at Dickinson State and chose them over offers from Frontier Conference programs.

He said the decision was the right one for him to make after seeing what the Blue Hawks had to offer.

"(My family and I) just went down to Dickinson over Christmas break and checked it out and everything and it fit pretty good," White said. "The program was everything that I wanted. They're rising right now, they have incredible coaches, and that's what I believe in. They were great."

White says he plans to major in exercise science, something that also swayed him to sign with the Blue Hawks.