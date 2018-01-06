Peak celebrates grand opening - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Peak celebrates grand opening

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

In Great Falls the West Bank Landing has been under construction for almost a year now, and Saturday the first business in the landing had its grand opening.

The Peak's newest location which is on 3rd St NW invited the public to come celebrate the opening. Since opening the doors they have already had over 300 members sign up. 
The manager said this addition to the Electric City is just another opportunity to help people reach their fitness goals. 


Jean Vaskey, Manager at WBL Peak, said, "you know the mission at the peak for 16 years has been making lives better through fitness and wellness and we want to finish mission on another part of town maybe marketing to a different set of people but there is room enough for in both of our facilities for everyone from babies up to 100-year-olds."

A membership to the gym will give you access to over 10 fitness class, and if you are interested in joining there are several membership specials going on right now. 
 

