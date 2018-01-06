Hays-Lodgepole Boys Basketball Team Finding Stride Midseason

The Hays-Lodgepole boys basketball team is off to a good start this season with a 3-1 record in the 9C district.

The Thunderbirds return just two varsity players from a season ago, a year when the team earned a one seed in the state tournament after beating Box Elder at Divisionals.

The Thunderbirds are without its top two players from a season ago, Frank RunsAbove and Tyson Shambo. Head coach Derrick Shambo has had to find new roles for his players and find a rotation that works for everyone. He said his players are starting to buy into those roles and as long as they peak at the right time his team will be in good shape.

"If we can find our stride and start shooting like I know we can then I think we can make a run for it," he said. "A lot of teams are overlooking us right now because of who we lost. Hopefully we do well at districts, make divisionals, then anything can happen from there."

Hays-Lodgepole lost to Arlee in the state semifinals last season.