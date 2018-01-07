Rocky Boy Stays Undefeated in Conference Play

The Rocky Boy Stars fell just short of their state tournament dreams last season, falling in the divisional tournament, despite their 1B district championship. This year, the Stars have their eyes set on redemption.



After staying perfect in conference, the team is hoping for a different outcome in 2018 post-season play. But first, the Stars need to take care of some unfinished business at district.

"We would like to get back to the District Championship and conference championship," said Stars coach, Adam Demontiney, "That's been a goal, a district championship... and just taking it one tournament at a time come post-season."

"A district championship, you know we gotta put out in divisionals. My goal is to get back to divisionals, finish what we started, hopefully go to state," added senior, Ben Iron Eyes.