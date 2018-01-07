Man arrested after 8th DUI, 8 other offences follow - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man arrested after 8th DUI, 8 other offenses follow

A Great Falls man was arrested at 9 P.M. on January 6th for his 8th offense of DUI.

Calvin Trombley, 52, of Great Falls, was driving his vehicle when he hit another vehicle and attempted to flee. Bystanders witnessed the accident and were quick to follow him and call GFPD as he traveled on 10th Ave South.

Once Police arrived, Trombley threatened one of the officers and their family.

Trombley was arrested for his 8th offense of DUI, and intimidation, both are felonies.

His other charges include criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, reckless driving, driving while not insured, open container, and improper backing.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

