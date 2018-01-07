Man arrested after 8th DUI, 8 other offenses follow

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Belgrade. According to the Belgrade Police Department, officers responded to the call around 9 in the morning on Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person was unresponsive and another was injured. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital. Police say a suspect was identified and arrested. Right now there is no threat to the community. No names have been released until family can be notified.
Three separate accidents have 1 lane shut down on SB side of 15th St. All 3 accidents involved multiple cars.
Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store. As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.
The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...
