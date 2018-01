Great Falls Fire Rescue says at approximately 4:30, drivers on the 9th Street bridge say 3 juveniles walking across the ice.

By the time Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Police Department arrived on scene, the juveniles, aged roughly "4th to 5th grade", had already crossed the ice and walked up the embankment.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says this was a good opportunity to teach the boys a lesson and let them know how dangerous walking across the ice is and are glad no one was hurt.