Judge ends case against rancher Bundy, 2 sons.

A Great Falls man was arrested at 9 P.M. on January 6th for his 8th offense of DUI. Calvin Trombley, 52, of Great Falls, was driving his vehicle when he hit another vehicle and attempted to flee. Bystanders witnessed the accident and were quick to follow him and call GFPD as he traveled on 10th Ave South. Once Police arrived, Trombley threatened one of the officers and their family. Trombley was arrested for his 8th offense of DUI, and intimidation, both are felonies. His other ch...
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Belgrade. According to the Belgrade Police Department, officers responded to the call around 9 in the morning on Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person was unresponsive and another was injured. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital. Police say a suspect was identified and arrested. Right now there is no threat to the community. No names have been released until family can be notified.
Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.
Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store. As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.
The agricultural equipment business, big equipment company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas eve and into Christmas morning. Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild. The company employees about 30 and said because the their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months. Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer one which was a combine ...
