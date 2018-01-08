Judge ends case against rancher Bundy, 2 sons.

One woman is dead after a wreck near Helena. According to the Helena Police Department, the accident happened around 8 p.m. We're told the car was being driven by the woman when it went off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A man who was also in the car was injured but is expected to be fine. HPD speculates the crash may have been caused by a medical episode involving the driver. The name of the victim was not immediately re...

