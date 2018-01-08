Man hits victim with nun chucks

A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, after attempting to hit people with knives and nun chucks.

It all happened at a home on January 5th. Victims say that William Denny started stabbing a mattress, the walls and doors with kitchen knives. When they told Denny to stop, he reportedly threw one at the male victim.

Luckily the knife did not hit him, however the victim says he was afraid because he was stabbed in the chest a year prior.

Denny reportedly picked up a pair of nun chucks and started throwing them around. Denny's mother was asleep on the couch and woke up due to the noise.

She says she was afraid Denny was going to hit her, since he came close to hitting her in the past.

Denny then started swinging his nun chucks towards the male victim, hitting him in the right temple, causing bleeding pain.

Denny has a criminal history to include misdemeanor convictions for Criminal Mischief, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Assault, and Obstructing.