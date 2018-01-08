One man in custody after incident puts Whittier on lockdown

A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody.

The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown.

Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to smash the window to get him out.

The lockdown has since been lifted and parents were able to pick up their children shortly after the incident.

It is still unclear at this time who the man is, or what he was doing that led to police taking him into custody.

