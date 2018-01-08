Fairfield Lions Club to host annual "White Elephant Auction"

Join the fine folks of Fairfield for the annual "White Elephant Auction." This year's auction takes place on Saturday, January 13th beginning at 10:00am and wrapping up when finished. The auction will take place at the Fairfield Community Hall.

Proceeds from the event will be used by the Fairfield Lions Club to support community programs and projects throughout the year.

Donations are now being accepted; a "white elephant" is an object no longer of value to its owner, but of value to others. Organizers would like to remind folks that the white elephant should have some utility use and be in working order.

To make arrangements for drop-off or pick up, call 788-3851 or 590-5005, and a Fairfield Lion will assist you.

You can also search "Fairfield Lions Club" on Facebook for more information.