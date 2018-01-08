Man caught with methamphetamine at a local gas station

A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle.

It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it.

The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest.

As officers were talking to Pablo, he threw items under a nearby vehicle. Officers grabbed his hands to arrest him and attempted to remove his backpack. That's when Pablo spun one arm away and pulled his fist back as if the throw a punch.

Officer Larson then let go of Pablo and he ran away. Officers were unable to immediately locate Pablo, but found him on January 7th. Officers also found a black case and wallet under the car, including syringes and a small baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine inside.

While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez walked out of the gas station towards the car.

Jesse admitted to driving the vehicle. Officer Olson later discovered that his license was suspended and that he did not have proof of insurance for the car.

Officer Olson also pat searched Jesse for safety, and found a small baggie with a crystallized substance in his pocket. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jesse also has a lengthy criminal history, including felony theft, felony Criminal Sale of Dangerous Drugs, and felony Escape.