MHP says crashes up, deaths down during holiday travel

Montana highway patrol has released the numbers for their holiday patrol activity. The numbers might surprise you.

MHP dealt with 2, 659 incidents between December 22nd and January 2nd. There were 2,171 accidents and 488 public assists. Compared to last year, the number of total incidents was up by nearly 700. Montana highway patrol says there is a trend here, especially when the weather takes a turn around the holidays.





“We have more crashes but fewer injuries and serious injuries or death. When the weather is nicer that’s when you are seeing more serious injury crashes,” says Kristin Banchero.



To put this into perspective for you, there were 3 crashes which related to 3 deaths during holiday travel. Last year when the weather was much nicer, there were 6 crashes which related to 8 deaths.

MHP wants to remind everyone to drive carefully and slow down during the winter months, even though the weather is warm, there is still plenty of ice on the roads across Montana.