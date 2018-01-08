Another Special Session of Congress possible

According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas.



If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers.



That being said, the Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue.

Ultimately the only person who can make the call to host a special session is Governor Bullock.



House Minority Leader Jenny Eck says she blames Republicans for getting Montanans into the mess in the first place, and is working to find the best solution for the deficit.



"Whats happening with the federal tax bill and the way it will affect Montana is very concerning.We are going to have to think long and hard and carefully about how best to respond and protect the people of this state," said Eck.



We reached out to Republican Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen, he has not returned our calls. We also reached out to the Montana Department of Revenue.They said they will not speak to the media anymore.



It is unclear at this time what the department of revenue will do next, or what their advice will be.