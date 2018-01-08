Thieves steal ATM, still on the loose

A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest. While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...

A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, after attempting to hit people with knives and nun chucks. It all happened at a home on January 5th. Victims say that William Denny started stabbing a mattress, the walls and doors with kitchen knives. When they told Denny to stop, he reportedly threw one at the male victim. Luckily the knife did not hit him, however the victim says he was afraid because he was stabbed in the chest a year prior. Denny reportedly picked up...