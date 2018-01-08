Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belt's Hannah Schweitzer

Hannah Schweitzer is used to being in the spotlight at Belt High School. The senior cheerleader is at every sporting event supporting her classmates. But when the bows come out and the pom poms stop shaking, Hannah keeps going.

"In everything she does, she is so driven to completion. She's not in it because you're in a small town and you have to do everything, she's in it to be successful in everything that she does," said cheer coach Jackie Newman.

Hannah is the president in her youth leadership program, and she's constantly setting up projects that allow her to give back. She said being a member of DECA has also given her the chance to get involved.

"We're doing a project with our Belt food bank and we're helping them help the people around, and we're helping them contribute and give out food to to everybody else in the community," Hannah explained.

Hannah's attitude of service has also rubbed off on her teammates.

"All of them want to be like her," Coach Newman said. "Everything that she does, she is successful in."

But Hannah's reasoning for setting up so many service projects goes beyond what those around her think - she strives to make an impact.

"I start to realize that I'm helping people, not just for my own will, just to make me feel good, but I'm making a major difference," she said.

"You're doing it because you want to accomplish something, and that's truly what I hope everyone can find from her," Coach Newman added.

Whether it be at a sporting event, a cheer competition, or at the local food bank, you can always count on Hannah to be there lending a hand.