Snow drifts let livestock loose

In central Montana, we always need to be on the look out for deer and antelope, especially during the cold winter nights. But up on the high-line there can be much more to watch out for.

Winter has its array of joys and problems, winter driving, subzero temperatures, and of course all the snow. In the Great Falls area, give it some time, and it will blow away but on the high-line the drifts formed can cause more of a headache for driver than just a snowy road

"During the winter fences get drifted over and animals are able to move freely between pastures over drifts and even on to the highway," said Mark Magee, Director of Blackfeet Land Department.

Magee said this is purely accidental. But it can cause major injuries to livestock and drivers alike. He added if anyone sees animals wandering by the road call your local sheriff's office. But if you are some place like the the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, the Lands Department actually handles livestock calls. Not law enforcement.