Box Elder man sentenced to 115 months in prison

Box Elder man sentenced to 115 months in prison


GREAT FALLS -

The United States Attorney’s Office announced today that Jacob Ryan Murie, 38, of Box Elder, to 115 months of prison and three years of supervised release. 

Jacob Murie purchased methamphetamine from a woman in Great Falls. After realizing the drugs were fake, Murie confronted the woman at her trailer home in Great Falls and beat her with a pistol. 

Murie then kidnapped the victim, and drove to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.  After the kidnapping, Murie admitted on Facebook that he indeed kidnapped the victim. 

The United States Attorney's Office says his actions were so severe, it is unlikely he will be released for good behavior.

“This case involved all three realms of crime:  drugs, kidnapping, and an assault. Murie’s actions were calculated.  And worse yet, he bragged about them when speaking with others on Facebook," says Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Weldon.

When interviewed, the victim told law enforcement that she was kidnapped—and she was deathly afraid of Murie.  The victim escaped when she was released and directed by Murie to steal items in Havre, Montana, to repay the drug debt.     

